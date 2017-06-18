FBI missed rigged jackpot in 2006 before lottery scheme grew

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton leaves the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa, after his sentencing in a jackpot-fixing scandal. A 2006 FBI inquiry stands out as a missed opportunity to stop a jackpot rigging scandal that corrupted the nation's $70 billion lottery industry for years while enriching a tiny group of insiders including Tipton and his brother Tommy Tipton. Charlie Neibergall File AP Photo