June 18, 2017 11:13 PM

3 injured after explosion in Ohio apartment building

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Officials say three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after an explosion at an Ohio apartment building.

Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says the explosion blew out a garage door, another door and a window Sunday at a six-unit complex in northeast Columbus. Martin says there was very little fire due to the explosion.

Two adults and one juvenile were injured.

The building has since been evacuated, and Martin says there is structural damage. He says it is not safe to live in.

Columbia Gas has issued a statement saying they are investigating the explosion. The company says so far there has been no conclusion as to whether natural gas was involved.

The company says it is inspecting all of their lines in the neighborhood.

