Business

June 19, 2017 6:04 AM

Tennessee distillers unveil 25-stop statewide whiskey trail

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Distillers are launching a 25-stop whiskey tour across Tennessee.

The Tennessee Distillers Guild announced the new Tennessee Whiskey Trail on Monday.

The distilleries will range from boutique-sized to internationally known companies.

Visitors can get a free passport booklet online or at some distilleries and collect stamps at each distillery.

Everyone who collects all 25 stamps will get a commemorative gift.

The trail's launch includes three statewide celebrations: on Monday at the Little Brick Theatre at the Factory in Franklin; Nov. 3-4 at the Tennessee Distillers Guild's annual Grains and Grits Festival in Townsend; and in May 2018 in Memphis.

The trail can be completed at a visitor's own pace. The trail's website will offer a 10-day itinerary for enthusiasts who want to finish it in one trip.

