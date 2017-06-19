Business

June 19, 2017 4:33 AM

Police respond to Massachusetts mall for report of armed man

The Associated Press
SAUGUS, Mass.

Police have responded to a Massachusetts mall for reports of a man with a gun.

Officers responded to the Square One Mall in Saugus on Monday for reports of a break-in at a sporting goods store and an "armed and dangerous intruder" who was thought to be inside.

State and local police as well as a regional SWAT team responded.

The break-in at Dick's Sporting Goods occurred before normal business hours and employees had not reported to work.

There have been no reports of injuries.

People are being asked to stay away from the mall, which will remain closed until the situation is resolved.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video