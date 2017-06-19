Business

Ohio gas prices drop again, to average of $2.12 for regular

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Gas prices around Ohio have dipped further ahead of the official start of summer this week.

The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was about $2.12 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's significantly lower than the average of $2.23 last week and $2.52 a year ago.

The national average was higher than the state's at $2.29 on Monday. That is down about a nickel compared with the prices a week ago and at this time last year.

AAA says high gasoline production, lower demand and an unexpected buildup of crude oil contributed to decreasing prices earlier in June, but it predicted that drivers won't see prices fall much lower.

Online:

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com

