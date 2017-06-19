The Latest: U.S. Navy says destroyer collided at 2:20 a.m.

The container ship ACX Crystal with its left bow dented and scraped after colliding with the USS Fitzgerald in the waters off the Izu Peninsula on Saturday, June 17, 2017, is berthed at the Yokohama port near Tokyo, Monday, June 19, 2017. The ships collided about early Saturday, when the Navy said most of the 300 sailors on board would have been sleeping, and authorities have declined to speculate on a cause while the crash remains under investigation. Kyodo News via AP Hiroshi Kashimura