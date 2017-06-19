Ex-Obama aide challenges congressman who revived health bill

A former Obama administration national security aide says he is challenging the New Jersey Republican congressman who helped revive President Donald Trump's health care overhaul.
Thirty-four-year-old Andy Kim, of Marlton, told The Associated Press on Monday he is launching a 2018 bid for New Jersey's 3rd District House seat against GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur.
Kim has never sought or held elected office before and adds that he considers himself a liberal Democrat.
He says he is launching the run because of MacArthur's support for an amendment that would allow states to get waivers from the requirement that insurers charge healthy and sick customers the same premiums.
The measure helped the GOP pass House legislation to replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The Senate is working on a related measure.
Comments