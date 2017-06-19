In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, heavy machinery works at the bentonite processing facility near the South Dakota and Wyoming boarder west of Belle Fourche, S.D. South Dakota has no tax on mining bentonite, even though neighboring states have generated millions of dollars from special taxes on the gray and tan clay.
In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, heavy machinery works at the bentonite processing facility near the South Dakota and Wyoming boarder west of Belle Fourche, S.D. South Dakota has no tax on mining bentonite, even though neighboring states have generated millions of dollars from special taxes on the gray and tan clay.
Business

June 19, 2017 7:40 AM

No tax on bentonite mining in South Dakota

The Associated Press
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D.

South Dakota has no tax on mining bentonite, even though neighboring states have generated millions of dollars from special taxes on the gray and tan clay.

Miners have been extracting bentonite from beneath South Dakota's soil for decades. State regulators are currently considering a company's application for additional bentonite mining northwest of Belle Fourche. Bentonite is used in numerous products, from cat litter to drilling fluid. It becomes a sticky paste when wet.

The Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2tEFUhS ) reports Sen. Gary Cammack can only venture a guess why the state doesn't tax bentonite. He says South Dakotans may think of bentonite as a useful mud more than a lucrative commodity.

Wyoming's special tax on bentonite generated $5.5 million last year.

