June 19, 2017 12:32 PM

Grain mixed livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July rose 1.75 cents at 4.67 a bushel; July corn fell 8.75 at 3.7525 bushel; July oats was off 1 cent at $2.6825 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 1.25 cents at $9.3775 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off 1.70 cents at $1.20 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.87 cents at $1.45 a pound; while July lean hogs was up 1.58 cents at $.8390 a pound.

