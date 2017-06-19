Business

June 19, 2017 9:12 PM

Best New York craft beers in 20 categories to be judged

The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

New York state's growing craft beer industry is getting a boost.

A craft beer competition is on tap at the state fairgrounds this summer. Top professional and amateur judges from around New York will sample submitted beers in an official, private judging session on July 29. The contest is sponsored by the New York State Brewers Association.

Medals will be awarded to the best beers in 20 categories, and the highest-scoring beer in all categories will be awarded the Governor's Excelsior Cup. Winners will be on display in the Horticulture Building at the New York State Fair, which begins Aug. 23 and runs through Labor Day.

The state is home to more than 340 microbreweries, farm, and restaurant breweries.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the competition on Monday.

