German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a joint news conference as part of a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a joint news conference as part of a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2017. Michael Sohn AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a joint news conference as part of a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2017. Michael Sohn AP Photo

Business

June 20, 2017 2:32 AM

Germany's Merkel vows not to give up on US free trade deal

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel is telling German business leaders that she won't give up on a free trade deal between Europe and the U.S., and will seek broad agreement on trade at next month's Group of 20 summit.

Prospects for the planned EU-U.S. deal look poor, particularly after President Donald Trump quit a Pacific nations' trade agreement.

But Merkel told an annual German industry congress Tuesday: "I will continue to push for us to move forward here, for us not to put the project on ice."

Merkel will host the G-20 summit July 7-8. She underlined the advantages of free markets and trade and said she will seek a "broad agreement."

She added: "In view of the new American administration that isn't easy, but we must make the effort."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video