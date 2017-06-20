Business

June 20, 2017 3:32 AM

Lennar beats Street 2Q forecasts

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $213.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 91 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.89 billion.

Lennar shares have increased 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 10 percent. The stock has risen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEN

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video