Business

June 20, 2017 4:48 AM

Weather service to probe possible tornado in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press
SHARTLESVILLE, Pa.

National Weather Service officials are expected to visit eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware to determine whether a strong storm on Monday spawned one or more tornadoes.

Several videos have been posted online showing what appear to be funnel clouds near Shartlesville, a tiny village in Upper Bern Township, Berks County. That's about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

The storms moved through Monday afternoon and evening, and also caused damage, power outages and tornado warnings in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware.

The investigators were expected to survey damage in those areas on Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video