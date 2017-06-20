Apple seeks to void patent claims, fees in Qualcomm dispute

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, a customer sets up his new iPhone 7 Plus, right, as he switches from the iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on Michigan Avenue during the release of the Apple iPhone 7 and the latest Apple Watches, in Chicago. Apple is intensifying its legal battle with Qualcomm over the technology in iPhones and iPads as Apple seeks to void some of the chip maker’s patent claims and licensing agreements. Qualcomm has disputed Apple’s claims that Qualcomm is overcharging for patent-related license fees on iPhone and iPad sales. Apple says that a recent Supreme Court ruling strengthens its argument that Qualcomm cannot continue to demand royalties for patents after selling its cellular chips. Kiichiro Sato, File AP Photo