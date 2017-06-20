Ford to import Focus small car from China in 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, Ford vehicles sit on the lot at a car dealership, in Brandon, Fla. Ford Motor Co. will export vehicles from China to the U.S. for the first time starting in 2019, announced Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Ford will move production of its Ford Focus small car from the U.S. to China, where it already makes the Focus for Chinese buyers. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo