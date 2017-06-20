Business

June 20, 2017 9:09 PM

University at Buffalo receives $4.5M to recruit scholars

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

The University at Buffalo is hiring, thanks to $4.5 million in grants.

The State University of New York's flagship campus said Tuesday it's recruiting top scholars and researchers in three specialty fields: robotics, systems pharmacology and X-ray laser technology.

UB says it's received three grants from SUNY's Empire Innovation Program, which helps institutions recruit senior faculty members with proven track records.

The bulk of the funding, $3 million, will go toward adding faculty researchers in artificial intelligence and robotics who will support UB's work in areas including self-driving cars and cybersecurity.

UB will make other hires at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and in a research consortium funded by the National Science Foundation that's focused on X-ray laser science.

