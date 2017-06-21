Trump returns to Iowa and unhappy independent voters

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Iowa independents who helped Trump win the presidency see last year’s tough-talking candidate as a thin-skinned chief executive and wish he’d show more grace. Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in the Midwest state that backed Trump in 2016 after lifting Democrat Barack Obama to the White House in party caucuses and two straight elections. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo