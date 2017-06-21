Business

June 21, 2017 1:35 AM

$3M federal funding for West Virginia broadband

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says $3 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help to provide broadband access in Barbour, Randolph and Upshur counties.

According to Capito's office, the grant will be matched with $450,000 in local funds to deploy fixed wireless broadband to over 3,500 households and business in the Central West Virginia Development Association LLC.

The funding may be used for leasing or acquiring property and construction, providing two years of free service to facilities such as schools, fire stations and public libraries and establishing a community center to provide online access to the public.

She says affordable access to high-speed internet is critical to the state's economic growth.

