University of Minnesota to raise tuition this fall

The University of Minnesota will raise tuition at its Twin Cities campus this fall.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2rRgyB5 ) reports that the university's board voted Tuesday to approve university President Eric Kaler's recommended budget, which will raise tuition by 2 percent for Minnesota residents and 12.5 percent for nonresidents at the Twin Cities campus.
Kaler says the 2 percent rate is a compromise from the 3 percent rate hike he had originally suggested.
Nonresidents already enrolled at the Twin Cities campus will see a tuition increase of 5.5 percent.
Undergraduates at the university's four other campuses will have 1 percent tuition increases, though Duluth nonresidents will see their rate climb 5.5 percent.
The budget also includes a 2 percent wage increase for all employee groups.
