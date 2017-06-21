Business

June 21, 2017 9:26 AM

University of Minnesota to raise tuition this fall

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

The University of Minnesota will raise tuition at its Twin Cities campus this fall.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2rRgyB5 ) reports that the university's board voted Tuesday to approve university President Eric Kaler's recommended budget, which will raise tuition by 2 percent for Minnesota residents and 12.5 percent for nonresidents at the Twin Cities campus.

Kaler says the 2 percent rate is a compromise from the 3 percent rate hike he had originally suggested.

Nonresidents already enrolled at the Twin Cities campus will see a tuition increase of 5.5 percent.

Undergraduates at the university's four other campuses will have 1 percent tuition increases, though Duluth nonresidents will see their rate climb 5.5 percent.

The budget also includes a 2 percent wage increase for all employee groups.

