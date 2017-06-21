Empty NYC transit bus rolls down street, hits church, cars

An empty New York City transit bus rolled backward down a hilly Brooklyn block and crashed into a church and parked vehicles during an incident caught on video.
One person on the street suffered minor injuries when the bus got loose around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Bushwick neighborhood.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokeswoman Amanda Kwan said the brake was not engaged.
Bennie Garcia told the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2rREaW8 ) that he was in bed when he heard a "massive bang" and the driver yelling for help. He saw his neighbor, who'd been doing a car repair, lying on his back and bleeding from his nose.
The union that represents transit workers said it was the driver's third day on the job and she was very upset.
