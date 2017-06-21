Business

June 21, 2017 9:32 AM

Empty NYC transit bus rolls down street, hits church, cars

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

An empty New York City transit bus rolled backward down a hilly Brooklyn block and crashed into a church and parked vehicles during an incident caught on video.

One person on the street suffered minor injuries when the bus got loose around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Bushwick neighborhood.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokeswoman Amanda Kwan said the brake was not engaged.

Bennie Garcia told the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2rREaW8 ) that he was in bed when he heard a "massive bang" and the driver yelling for help. He saw his neighbor, who'd been doing a car repair, lying on his back and bleeding from his nose.

The union that represents transit workers said it was the driver's third day on the job and she was very upset.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video