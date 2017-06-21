Business

June 21, 2017 9:32 AM

Malloy preparing to run state without new budget in place

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

While Connecticut legislators still hope to reach a budget agreement before the fiscal year ends next week, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is moving ahead with preparations to run state government without a final plan in place.

The Democrat released a letter Wednesday to state lawmakers outlining "principles" behind how he'll maintain essential state services and obligations using his executive authority. In the letter, he warns of "deep and difficult cuts to valued programs," noting the amount of available revenue "falls well short of current expenditures."

The current fiscal year ends June 30.

Lawmakers and Malloy met privately Wednesday for about an hour on how to cover a projected $5 billion deficit in the new two-year budget. Legislative leaders said the meeting was positive and they'll meet again next week.

