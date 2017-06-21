West Virginia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from West Virginia newspapers:
___
June 19
The Charleston Daily Mail on West Virginia's best days:
Elsewhere on this West Virginia Day edition of the Daily Mail Opinion page, columnist Howard Swint writes about the state's entry into the Union, calling it West Virginia's finest hour.
Obviously, seceding from Virginia during the War Between the States in 1863 was a bold move for the residents of the western counties who had little in common with the aristocratic large landowners and power brokers on the eastern side of the Appalachians.
But Swint's statement raises the question: Do we let the formation of our state 154 years ago be our finest hour? Or do we work to make a better West Virginia that excels far into the future?
To be sure, West Virginia has seen many fine hours — years actually — of economic prosperity. The website of the grass-roots economic development group Create West Virginia explains some of the reasons for the state's early prosperity.
"At the turn of the 20th century, West Virginia was one of the most ethnically diverse places in the United States," the website states. "More than a hundred languages were spoken in various regions of the state, where African Americans flocked from the South to join immigrant Italians, Hungarians, and Jews to work in the coal fields.
"West Virginia's Northern Panhandle was the new home of thousands of Italians and Eastern Europeans who came to build steel mills. Flemish glass specialists jump-started the state's industrial glass industry. A burgeoning chemical industry in the mid-20th century brought innovators from around the world to the Kanawha Valley, where they created enormous wealth for such companies as Union Carbide, DuPont, FMC, and other industry giants."
For much of West Virginia's first 100 or so years, the mountains, valleys, forests and rivers created a land of economic opportunity. Rich natural resources brought investors — and workers — to these remote mountains to extract value from the resources.
And true, there were many casualties — both in human lives lost and environmental destruction — along the way. Yet the state provided energy and resources for much of America's growth.
It was a labor-based economy, as steel-making, coal-mining, manufacturing and other occupations required large amounts of muscle.
West Virginia has not fared as well as the economy transitioned from manufacturing and mining, to service, to information, and now to digital. Today's jobs rely less on brawn and more on brains. A successful economic transition requires people to focus more on an intellectual mindset than a physical one.
That's not to say that West Virginia cannot transform itself to become an economic juggernaut again.
But we can't make that transformation using the same line of thinking that brought the jobs before. And we can't expect others to do it for us.
Whether West Virginia's finest hour is passed — as in 154 years ago — or perhaps 154 years into the future, is something today's West Virginians will decide, whether they realize it or not.
Online: http://www.wvgazettemail.com/
___
June 20
The Herald-Dispatch on food truck regulations:
While food trucks have been around for years in one form or another, the past decade has been something of a golden age for what some call "mobile cuisine."
Ice cream trucks became popular in the 1950s, and other trucks have provided snacks and sandwiches to hungry workers at factories and construction sites for years. But in the new millennium, vehicles with more elaborate kitchens have hit the streets with a wide range of menus and specialty items.
Many entrepreneurs have found great success, such as chef Roy Choi who started in 2008 selling Korean barbecue tacos in Los Angeles and built the enterprise into a fleet of trucks and inspired a TV show.
Today, there are more than 4,000 food trucks in the United States, according to The Economist magazine, and sales are growing at close to 8 percent a year. Some brick-and-mortar restaurants that once viewed food trucks as unfair competition have outfitted vehicles of their own in an effort to build their brands.
But problems do arise, ranging from where the trucks park and hours of operations to the health and safety issues that affect any business selling prepared food. So, dozens of cities and towns have passed ordinances, with a variety of provisions to deal with such issues.
The trick seems to be finding the right balance that protects the interests of the public and private property owners, but gives the food truck industry the room to grow and prosper. The City of Huntington is developing such an ordinance, and it appears that it will cover the right topics — including hours of operation, location and noise.
State, county and city regulations already cover many aspects of a food truck enterprise. Operators must get a home occupation permit, a West Virginia business registration certificate, a Huntington business license and a health permit from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The business owners also must pay business and occupation taxes as well as the city service fee.
But detailing where trucks are allowed to operate and park, as well as how late they can stay open, makes good sense. Charlotte, for example, just revised its 2008 food truck ordinance, which was viewed as a little too restrictive. The new rules provide good ideas, such as requiring trucks to be at least 100 feet from houses, unless they are operating overnight and then the minimum distance is 400 feet.
However, the Charlotte ordinance still requires food trucks to be at least 50 feet away from restaurants, unless they have the restaurant owner's permission. But the new rules make it easier for food trucks to do "rallies," where several trucks might come together at one location. The city still reserves the right to review sites where trucks come together on a regular basis.
Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles told the Charlotte Observer the goal was to allow "a vibrant food truck industry and yet make our neighborhoods feel as if they've got a safe environment in which to operate."
That would be a good goal for our Tri-State communities, as well.
Online: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/
___
June 19
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph on voter turnout:
We realize that it is difficult to get voters out to the polls during the warm, summer months. But voter turnout during our recent municipal elections can best be described as nothing short of dismal. And that is disappointing.
Let's take the cities of Bluefield and Princeton as an example. Bluefield has a population of more than 10,000 citizens. However, less than 10 percent of the city's registered voters voted — despite a contested election for two at-large city board seats.
The situation was worse in Princeton where the top vote getter in the municipal election netted only 31 votes. Complicating matters in Princeton was the fact that all of the incumbents ran unopposed. When the outcome of an election is already predetermined — barring of course a write-in surprise — getting registered voters to actually vote is not easy.
Voter turnout was also light in the towns of Athens, Matoaka, Oakvale and Bramwell where once again most of the races were largely uncontested.
Even turnout for the important primary election for governor in Virginia was light in the Southwest Virginia region. For example, the top vote getter on the Republican ticket in Tazewell County was Corey Stewart with 854 votes with all 25 precincts reporting. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie, who went on to win the Republican nomination for governor in a close race statewide with Stewart, netted only 394 votes in Tazewell County.
Turnout was even lighter in the Democratic primary in Tazewell County where Ralph Northam netted only 235 votes compared to 185 for Tom Perriello. Northam, the current lieutenant governor, went on to win the Democratic nomination.
With hope we will see a much larger turnout this November in Southwest Virginia when voters choose between Republican Gillespie and Democrat Northam in the all-important governor's race.
And while 2017 is largely an off year for the Mountain State, voter turnout will be critical in the 2018 midterm elections.
In the meantime, it is our hope that more area residents will take an interest in and become more actively involved in their local government. It is always disappointing when races are uncontested.
Online: http://www.bdtonline.com/
Comments