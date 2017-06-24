Nebraska brewer turns passion into career

Malted barley, yeast, hops and water: the four main ingredients that make up a beer. But for Prairie Pride Brewing Co.'s Alex Briner, a lot more goes into making a good beer.
"From my standpoint, quality is what makes a good beer," Briner told The Grand Island Independent (http://bit.ly/2ss325N ). "You have to really pay attention to every little detail and you have to know why you are doing it. I have super stringent quality control and always have. I think that is why I wasn't deterred in the first place when I did my first batch of beer."
Briner got his start in brewing less than 10 years ago while he was living in Chicago. He was walking down a street and came across what he now knows was a home brew store. He spent about 45 minutes looking around before he purchased his first beer kit.
"It was basically a couple of five-gallon buckets, some hoses, a bottle capper and a few other things," Briner said. "I bought that and my first home brew kit, a partial grain for an Irish red. I brought it home, tried my first beer and it turned out, somehow, pretty darn good. I didn't know anything about brewing. I kind of just followed the instructions that came with the recipe kit. I knew to clean everything really well and it ended up turning out."
It was that first batch of beer that Alex thinks could have been make or break for his brewing career.
"I am glad it turned out, because I don't know, if it would have turned out bad, I probably wouldn't have kept with it, it might have deterred me," Briner said. "Because it turned out really good, it just kind of turned into a passion after that. I got super into how everything works, why did this happen, what did I do and what was the reason I did it. I read everything I could and kept brewing."
Briner enjoys waking up each day to brew beer and he looks forward to trying out new recipes.
"It is getting to the point anymore where I am really looking forward to waking up and trying a new beer," Briner said. "We have 16 beers on tap right now and we are continually coming out with more stuff. I can't wait to start brewing some new stuff. We've got a pilot batch system that we just set up. We will brew about 40 gallons at a time on it. I can't wait, that is going to be fun. I have five new recipes I am going to try that have never been brewed before."
On March 1, 2016, Briner began construction with his partners on the building where Prairie Pride Brewing Co. now calls home. Prior to that, he had worked for a construction company in Aurora and served in the Army. He said being an owner and head brewer of Prairie Pride is different from his other jobs.
"At my old job 40-50 hours a week, I was feeling it, I was ready for my weekend," Briner said. "When I have my weekend here, I just want to be at work. I love enjoying my time off with my friends, but this is my passion. It doesn't matter if I work 80 hours a week here, I love every minute of it. That's the biggest difference for me from all the other jobs I have had to this."
At the end of each day, Alex has the chance to see customers try his beers. He said the experience is really cool.
"I am humble," Briner said of seeing people's reactions to his beer. "When we were first starting this up, we did construction for six months, we did all the work in the here. We just labored, did all the demo and building. I remember thinking 'When am I going to be able to start brewing?' It seemed like it was so far off in the distance. I kept thinking, 'How it is going to feel when people are finally drinking my beer, what is their reaction going to be, how cool will that be?' I haven't been disappointed. It's been a great feeling."
