June 21, 2017 11:56 PM

Employment rate for disabled not improving

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A new state report says people with disabilities continue to struggle to find employment, particularly in rural areas.

A report released recently by the Virginia Board of People with Disabilities said the employment rate for people with disabilities has not improved noticeably.

The employment rates are lower than the Great Recession and only about a third of the state's disabled population was employed in 2015. The employment rate gap between the disabled and those without disabilities is greater than it was pre-recession.

The board had a number of recommendations the state could do to help boost employment for people with disabilities, including a public awareness campaign.

