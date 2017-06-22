Clive considering ban on jumping from bridge into creek

A Des Moines suburb is considering a ban on people jumping from a railroad bridge into a creek.
The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2sEt7N9 ) that Clive officials will decide Thursday whether to make it illegal to jump into Walnut Creek from an old railroad bridge along the Clive Greenbelt Trail.
Clive Police Chief Michael Venema says there's a lot of danger involved in the jumping, because the water level rises and falls. He says that if the proposed ordinance prevents someone "from becoming seriously injured on a rock or killed, it would be worthwhile."
Most of the jumping is into a natural pool on the north side of the bridge.
