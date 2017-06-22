Business

June 22, 2017 4:56 AM

South Carolina governor visiting Myrtle Beach after shooting

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to meet with state and local police to discuss recent shootings in Myrtle Beach, the heart of the state's $20 billion tourism industry.

McMaster, State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, and local political leaders planned to meet in Myrtle Beach on Thursday to discuss how the state can help.

Five shootings occurred in a three-day period in the Myrtle Beach area. At least seven people were hurt.

McMaster has said the state will do whatever is necessary to help Myrtle Beach maintain a family-friendly reputation. The governor on Wednesday called the shootings an "aberration."

Myrtle Beach police Lt. Joey Crosby said the department welcomes the meeting with the governor and learning how SLED might help. Crosby said the city could use the help.

