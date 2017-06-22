Business

June 22, 2017 6:40 AM

Iran begins exporting gas to Iraq

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian media are saying the country has begun exporting gas to neighboring Iraq.

The Thursday report by the semi-official Fars news agency said the exports began late Wednesday through a pipeline straight to Baghdad. According to the report, the daily flow will start at around 7 billion cubic meters per day and eventually grow to 35 billion cubic meters per day.

The pipeline's inauguration came a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visited Iran.

Iran and Iraq already have a second signed agreement to establish a gas pipeline to the southern city of Basra as well.

The two neighbors have been close allies since the fall of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. They current conduct an estimated $13 billion in annual trade.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video