Business

June 22, 2017 6:31 AM

Electric vehicle maker to buy AM General plant in Indiana

The Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind.

An electric vehicle manufacturer plans to buy an AM General assembly plant in northern Indiana and invest $30 million in upgrades at the facility.

SF Motors and AM General didn't announce a price Thursday for the commercial assembly plant in Mishawaka. The agreement also includes land and some equipment, but the companies say it won't affect AM General's military assembly plant or military-related business.

SF Motors plans to keep all the plant's roughly 430 workers.

The South Bend Tribune reports that since 2015 the plant has made Mercedes-Benz R-Class vehicles for Chinese buyers and the MV-1 wheelchair accessible vehicle, but that contract expires in October.

SF Motors, which is headquartered in the San Francisco area, is a subsidiary of auto manufacturer and supplier Sokon Industry Group in China.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video