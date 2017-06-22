Austin officials looking to ban e-cigarettes in public areas

Officials in a south-central Texas city are considering banning e-cigarettes in public areas.
The Austin American-Statesman (https://atxne.ws/2suCIYy ) reports that the Austin City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance change Thursday that would add e-cigarettes to the list of tobacco products banned in public areas such as parks, restaurants and bars.
Groups that include the American Cancer Society and the Food and Drug Administration have warned about the risks of nicotine and other chemicals found in e-cigarettes. But vaping advocates point to European studies that indicate that e-cigarettes are relatively low-risk when compared to smoking.
Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control say electronic and regular cigarette use has declined among students from 2015-2016.
Other Texas counties and cities have included e-cigarettes in their smoking bans.
