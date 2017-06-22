Rolling sequoia: Idaho tree tied to John Muir set for move

FILE -This Nov. 22, 2006, file photo a giant sequoia tree sits next to St. Luke's Hospital in downtown Boise, Idaho. The sequoia tree that was a seedling sent more than a century ago by naturalist John Muir to Idaho and planted in the yard has become an obstacle to progress. The 98-foot

30-meter) sequoia planted in 1912 that's in the way of the Boise hospital's expansion is being uprooted and moved about a block to city property starting Friday, June 23, 2017.