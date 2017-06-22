The Latest: Gov. Raimondo thanks House for $9.2B budget plan

The Latest on the Rhode Island House of Representatives consideration of the state budget (all times local):
10:20 p.m.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is thanking the state House of Representatives for passing a $9.2 billion budget plan she says "protects our priorities."
The Democratic governor said in a Thursday night statement that the budget sets Rhode Island "on a path to be the fourth state in America to offer tuition-free community college for every high school graduate."
Her comments came after the Democratic-controlled House voted 64-11 to pass a tax-and-spending plan that includes a pilot program paying for two years of free tuition for in-state students at the Community College of Rhode Island.
It's a scaled-back version of a more expansive and costlier proposal championed by Raimondo earlier this year.
The budget plan now awaits state Senate approval before it can move to Raimondo's desk.
8:53 p.m.
The Rhode Island House of Representatives has voted to approve a $9.2 billion budget that cuts the state's hated car taxes and launches a pilot program for tuition-free community college.
The Democratic-controlled House voted 64-11 to pass the budget Thursday night after an hours-long debate.
It now moves to the state Senate.
The vote fell along partisan lines, with Republicans opposing it.
Democrats applauded after its passage.
Republican House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan calls it an "unbalanced budget" built on a "hope and a prayer." She criticized its dependence on $25 million in unspecified general government cuts.
6:40 p.m.
The Rhode Island House of Representatives has voted to increase the state's minimum wage next year.
The House voted 63-10 Thursday to increase the minimum wage by 50 cents next year and 90 cents within two years.
The current $9.60-an-hour minimum would rise to $10.10 in January and to $10.50 in January 2019.
It now moves to the state Senate. If approved by the Senate, it would go to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, who has expressed support for increasing the minimum wage.
Democrats argued that Rhode Island's current $9.60 minimum is behind its neighbors. It's now $10.10 in Connecticut and $11 in Massachusetts.
Republicans unsuccessfully sought an amendment that would have tied minimum wage increases to the consumer price index starting in 2020, saying that would make it more predictable for businesses.
5:45 p.m.
The Rhode Island House of Representatives has voted to cut the state's hated car tax.
The House voted unanimously Thursday to launch the first phase of a proposed 6-year process to eliminate the vehicle excise taxes imposed by cities and towns.
The tax repeal has been a top priority of Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and won bipartisan support. It now moves to the state Senate.
The first phase is expected to cost the state $26 million to reimburse municipalities for the lost revenue. Fully eliminating the taxes by 2023 would cost about $221 million each year.
The first phase would reduce the taxable portion of a car's retail value and increase the minimum exemption. It also would exempt any car that's more than 15 years old from being taxed.
5:30 p.m.
The Rhode Island House of Representatives has voted to increase the state's cigarette taxes and require e-commerce companies to collect sales taxes when people buy products online.
The Democratic-controlled House voted 55-20 to raise the cigarette tax from $3.75 per pack to $4.24 per pack starting on Aug. 1.
Several Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the tax hike, arguing it will hurt the poor and do little to deter smoking.
State officials expect it will bring $7.5 million in new revenue. The last increase was in 2015.
The House also voted to impose new requirements on online sellers.
Online retail giant Amazon already began voluntarily collecting sales taxes in February, but the new requirement would affect other companies.
Both measures still require approval by the state Senate.
4:20 p.m.
The Rhode Island House of Representatives has voted to restore a statewide program providing free bus rides to low-income riders who are elderly or disabled.
The House voted unanimously Thursday to approve the $3.4 million program for the no-fare bus passes.
It was a rare subject of agreement between Republicans and Democrats in the Democratic-controlled legislative chamber.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority ended its no-fare passes in February and began charging those riders a discounted 50-cent fare, plus 25 cents for transfers. Anti-poverty advocates wanted the free rides restored to help some of the state's most vulnerable people.
The vote came as part of the House's broader deliberations over a $9.2 billion state budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year. It must still be considered by the state Senate.
3:38 p.m.
The Rhode Island House of Representatives has approved a pilot program to provide tuition-free community college to in-state students.
The Democratic-controlled House voted 62-11 on Thursday to pass the measure calling for two years of free tuition for Community College of Rhode Island students.
The vote in favor of the pilot, which would cost $2.8 million in its first year, came as part of deliberations over a $9.2 billion state budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year. It must still be considered by the state Senate.
The pilot is a scaled-back version of a costlier proposal that had been championed by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo. That plan would have also provided free tuition for the third and fourth years at the state's four-year public colleges.
Republicans voted against the proposal.
3:03 p.m.
The Rhode Island House of Representatives has begun debating a $9.2 billion tax-and-spending plan.
Debate began Thursday afternoon on the plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
It includes proposed tax relief for car owners, a pilot program for tuition-free community college, cuts to government spending and no major tax hikes, except for a higher cigarette tax. It also would restore free bus rides for low-income elderly or disabled riders.
Republicans, who are a minority in the Democratic-controlled legislature, have introduced 10 proposed amendments.
End-of-session deliberations can sometimes continue late into the night and early morning, but Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says he's imposing a 10 p.m. curfew. If legislators aren't finished, they'll come back for another day.
11:16 a.m.
