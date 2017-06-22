Mexican president dismisses spying, wants fast investigation

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during the opening of the 2017 General Assembly of the Organization of American States in Cancun, Mexico, Monday, June 19, 2017. Venezuela's foreign minister walked out of a meeting of regional diplomats to discuss the South American country's political crisis on Monday as a 17-year-old anti-government demonstrator was shot and killed during clashes with security forces. The OAS meeting once again narrowly failed to approve a resolution that would have pushed back against some of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's most radical actions. Israel Leal AP Photo