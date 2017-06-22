Business

June 22, 2017 10:34 PM

Repairs to close Old Manns Harbor Bridge for 4 days

The Associated Press
MANNS HARBOR, N.C.

The Old Manns Harbor Bridge is being closed for four days so workers can make repairs.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the bridge, formally known as the William B. Umstead Bridge, will be closed beginning Monday and continuing through next Thursday. Workers will be repairing a number of metal joints on the deck of the 60-year-old bridge.

A statement from NCDOT says while the bridge remains safe for vehicle traffic, the repairs need to be made as soon as possible to keep it safe.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday until no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos