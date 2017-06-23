Charleston airport CEO postpones retirement to stay at post

The CEO of Charleston International Airport in South Carolina will stay at his post for two more years.
The Post and Courier reports the Charleston County Aviation Authority voted unanimously Thursday to keep CEO Paul Campbell in charge of Charleston International and its two other airports. This means the 70-year-old is postponing his previously announced retirement plans.
Campbell, who's also a state senator from Goose Creek, currently earns $225,000 annually. Aviation Authority chairman Billy Swails says a new contract will be written where Campbell may make more.
Campbell originally planned to retire by last September. The board requested he stay on month to month as it searched for a new CEO.
Because of recent growth and new projects planned, Swails says the board wants continuity within its senior management.
