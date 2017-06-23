Business

June 23, 2017 4:26 AM

Worker injured in the job wins $750,000 jury award

The Associated Press
PITTSFIELD, Mass.

A Massachusetts jury has awarded $750,000 to a man who suffered severe leg injuries while working for a landscaping business that did not carry worker's compensation insurance.

A lawyer for 52-year-old Jose Hernandez tells The Berkshire Eagle (http://bit.ly/2t2msPz ) that her client was working for Lenox-based Rick's Complete Lawn and Landscaping Service in February 2015 when he fell from the roof of a building while clearing show.

Hernandez landed on his feet and fractured his heel bone into multiple pieces and now suffers from osteoarthritis in his right ankle.

His lawyer says the injury limits his mobility and he can no longer perform physically demanding work.

The business owner claimed Hernandez was not an employee at the time of the injury. His attorney did not return a call for comment.

