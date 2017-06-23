Q&A: A look at US-Canada border after airport stabbing

A traveler walks her bags up the roadway as a police officer guides traffic flow after Bishop International Airport reopens in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, June 21, 2017, after a police officer was stabbed at the airport. A Canadian man shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at the airport on Wednesday, and referenced people being killed overseas during the attack that's now being investigated as an act of terrorism, federal officials said. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Jake May