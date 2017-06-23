Business

June 23, 2017 6:00 AM

Woman accused in protest shooting released to halfway house

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A federal judge in North Dakota is allowing a move from jail to a halfway house for a Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers during a protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Red Fawn Fallis is to stand trial Dec. 5 on weapons counts and a civil disorder charge.

Authorities allege Fallis fired a gun three times at officers during a confrontation last October. Fallis has pleaded not guilty and has been jailed in Rugby.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland ordered Tuesday that Fallis be released to a halfway house in Fargo, over the objection of prosecutors.

Fallis' attorney also has requested that her trial be moved out of Bismarck, where pipeline protests caused disruptions for months.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos