June 23, 2017

Private consultant indicted in Oregon energy scandal

The Associated Press
SALEM, Ore.

A private consultant in Oregon was indicted this week in connection with a widening corruption scandal that already has ensnared a former Oregon Department of Energy manager.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2sJU42h ) the 78-count indictment against Martin Shain includes allegations of bribery, racketeering, theft and tax evasion. The indictment comes two days after the former agency manager, Joe Colello, pleaded guilty to accepting $291,017 in kickbacks.

The 60-year-old Shain was both a consultant on energy projects and a tax credit broker. Prosecutors accuse the Seattle-based businessman of sending cashier's checks to Colello on more than 50 occasions during a period of 2 ½ years.

Shain is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court. His lawyer, Jim McDermott, said Shain denies being a part of any racketeering enterprise. He says Shain also denies bribing any government officials.

