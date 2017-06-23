The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by 2nd mistrial

Ray Tensing reacts as Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz declares a mistrial in the retrial of Tensing Friday, June 23, 2017, in Cincinnati. Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, was charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Jurors deliberated more than 30 hours over five days. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley