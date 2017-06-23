Business

June 23, 2017 6:18 PM

Lobbyist wounded in GOP baseball shooting leaves hospital

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Another victim of the mass shooting that critically injured a congressman is out of the hospital.

Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was released from George Washington University Hospital on Friday after being treated for multiple gunshots to his chest and arm.

"Matt's discharge is a welcome and important step" in his recovery, his family's statement said.

In all, five people were hurt in the June 14 attack on a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has undergone several surgeries and remains at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in fair condition.

Also injured were a congressional aide and two U.S. Capitol Police officers.

Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, who was shot in the ankle, was allowed to leave her hospital in a wheelchair on Wednesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Congressional Women's Softball Game.

Police officers shot and killed the gunman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Illinois.

