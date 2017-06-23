Business

June 23, 2017 7:50 PM

Albuquerque TV truck stolen while crew worked on crime story

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

While a television news crew was gathering footage for a story about crime in the Albuquerque downtown area, a thief drove off in the station's SUV.

The Albuquerque Journal (http://bit.ly/2rMiw1n ) reported the story Friday about the KOB-TV truck.

KOB News Director Michelle Donaldson says the vehicle was recovered within a half hour without police assistance by following the GPS tracking device that was on board.

She says the thief had fled the scene and the SUV was locked with the keys missing.

The crew was in the area reporting on recent concerns about crime and safety.

Donaldson says it's ironic that KOB became victims of a crime in exactly the area they were reporting about.

She says that violates the rule of never being the lead story of your own newscast.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos