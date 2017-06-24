Business

June 24, 2017 5:05 AM

Italian PM 'guarantees' savers' accounts in 2 troubled banks

The Associated Press
ROME

Italy's premier says holders of accounts in two troubled Italian banks will have their savings guaranteed despite insolvency proceedings.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni was referring to Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, each struggling with unpaid loans. The European Central Bank Friday night ruled those banks were "failing or about to fail."

In comments on Italian state radio Saturday, Gentiloni said "the guarantee regarding savers, account-holders, is a guarantee that I feel I can totally confirm."

The government was expected to quickly meet to decide about taking on the deteriorated assets, costing public coffers an estimated 8 billion-10 billion euros (nearly $9 billion-$11 billion). Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has said it would be willing to acquire the good assets.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos