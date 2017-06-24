Nebraska's switch to 'Transportation' historic

A Nebraska Dept. of Roads vehicle is parked on the side of the road during a maintenance project on Nebraska Hwy 79 North of Valparaiso, Neb., Friday, June 9, 2017. When the state Roads and Aeronautics departments officially merge to form the new Nebraska Department of Transportation next month, they plan to do so without spending an extra penny. That means leaving outdated logos on most of the 35 buildings, 300 free-standing signs and 3,000 vehicles the Roads Department has scattered across the state. The Journal-Star via AP Eric Gregory