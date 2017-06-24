FILE - In the May 11, 2017 file photo, CIA Director Mike Pompeo listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. In an interview that aired Saturday, Pompeo says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise, fueled partly by the "worship" of leakers like Edward Snowden.
June 24, 2017 9:15 AM

CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker 'worship'

By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The CIA director says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise — partly due to what he calls the "worship" of leakers such as Edward Snowden.

That's what Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) says in a TV interview as he expresses his belief that there seems to be an increase in the theft of U.S. secrets "'for the purpose of self-aggrandizement or money or for whatever their motivation may be."

Pompeo says the U.S. needs to step up efforts to stem leaks of classified information.

He tells MSNBC that the Trump administration is focused on stopping leaks of any kind from any agency and pursuing those responsible.

