The Latest: Suspect arrested from stolen SUV at Vegas casino

The Latest on the barricade situation on the Las Vegas Strip (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
Las Vegas police say they have arrested the suspect who barricaded himself for about four hours inside a stolen SUV at the Cosmopolitan casino-hotel parking garage in the heart of the Strip.
Las Vegas police Lt. Mark Lourenco said the male suspect surrendered without incident about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The four-hour standoff began with the suspect reportedly trying to steal the small SUV from the casino valet.
He then refused to come out of the vehicle when police arrived. The SWAT team was called to the scene.
No one was hurt.
Casino operations and traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard weren't affected.
The casino declined to comment on the case, but it said safety is its top priority.
_____
10:50 a.m.
Authorities say a male suspect has barricaded himself inside a stolen SUV at the Cosmopolitan casino-hotel parking garage in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas police Lt. Mark Lourenco said the barricade situation began about 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
The suspect inside reportedly stole the small SUV though no weapons have been seen at the scene.
Police are warning customers to stay away from the parking garage until further notice.
Police say the situation is on-going but contained.
Casino operations and traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard are not affected.
The casino didn't immediately provide comment.
