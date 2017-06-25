Business

June 25, 2017 8:00 AM

Cosmetology school owner convicted of Pell Grant fraud

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

A cosmetology school's owner has been convicted of charges she forged and falsified students' financial aid records to steal more than $100,000 in federal grant money.

A federal jury on Thursday found 58-year-old Alden Hall guilty of charges of theft of government funds, fraudulently obtaining financial assistance funds and money laundering.

The Baton Rouge resident is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30. Her trial lasted four days.

Hall owned Alden's School of Cosmetology and Alden's School of Barbering in Baker.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson's office said in a statement that Hall submitted documents to the U.S. Department of Education that misrepresented students' eligibility for Pell Grant funds. Prosecutors also accused her of falsifying records of classroom hours for students who never attended classes.

