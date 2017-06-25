Dakota Access review to re-examine impact on tribe

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, a large crowd of the remaining Dakota Access Pipeline protesters march out of the Oceti Sakowin camp before the deadline set for evacuation of the camp mandated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge's order for more environmental review of the already-operating pipeline has several potential outcomes, all of which could spark even more wrangling in court. The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File Mike McCleary