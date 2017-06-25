Students pushing to save rare wetlands on school property

Students, environmental activists, scientists and others are trying to convince officials at an Illinois junior college to reject a developer's proposal to extend a road through a wetland on school property.
The Daily Southtown reports that the group is hoping to preserve at Joliet Junior College a fen — a rare wetland where water seeping through limestone becomes alkaline and limits the number of plant species that can grow there.
The group has been organizing since learning of a proposal by a developer to build a retail center that would include extending a rood along the northern edge of the campus. They are not fighting the development of the retail center that would be located outside school property, but they don't want the road to extend onto school property.
