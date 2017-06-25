Business

June 25, 2017 10:48 AM

Students pushing to save rare wetlands on school property

The Associated Press
JOLIET, Ill.

Students, environmental activists, scientists and others are trying to convince officials at an Illinois junior college to reject a developer's proposal to extend a road through a wetland on school property.

The Daily Southtown reports that the group is hoping to preserve at Joliet Junior College a fen — a rare wetland where water seeping through limestone becomes alkaline and limits the number of plant species that can grow there.

The group has been organizing since learning of a proposal by a developer to build a retail center that would include extending a rood along the northern edge of the campus. They are not fighting the development of the retail center that would be located outside school property, but they don't want the road to extend onto school property.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos