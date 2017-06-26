Business

June 26, 2017 3:01 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 4 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.36 per gallon. That's about 12 cents less than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.33 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.39 in the Ann Arbor area. It's the second consecutive week that the Ann Arbor area had the highest average.

The Detroit-area's average was relatively unchanged from last week at about $2.36 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

