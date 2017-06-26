Business

June 26, 2017 4:44 AM

Fire at air station injures 2 Marines working on aircraft

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Authorities say a sudden burst of fire at a Marine Corps air station has injured two Marines who were performing routine aircraft maintenance.

The Marine Corps says the fire erupted after 10 p.m. Sunday at Air Station Miramar in the San Diego area.

The Marines were being treated for severe burns at the regional burn center at UC San Diego Health. Their injuries initially were attributed to an explosion, but the Marine Corps later called it a "ground flash fire."

The Marines were from a reserve unit based in Fort Worth, Texas.

The fire is under investigation.

The Marine Corps did not release any other information, including the identities of the Marines or damage caused by the fire.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos